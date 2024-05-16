Sunil Chhetri to retire from int'l football after India's match against Kuwait

Guwahati, May 16: Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri on Thursday announced his decision to retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup qualification match against Kuwait, which is scheduled to take place on June 6, 2024.

The Indian football icon announced his decision through a video that he posted on his social media accounts.



The last international match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and India is currently second in Group A with four points behind Qatar.



It may be mentioned that Sunil was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in the year 2019 and the Khel Ratna Award in 2021.





I'd like to say something... pic.twitter.com/xwXbDi95WV — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 16, 2024



