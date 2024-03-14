Sukhbir Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar appointed as new Election Commissioners

Guwahati, Mar 14: Following the resignation of election commissioner Arun Goel and the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey from the Election Commission, two new election commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu, have been appointed today to fill the vacant spot.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting that included committee members and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to select the new election commissioners.

While addressing the media, Chowdhury stated six names came up before the panel for the selection of the two ECs, and the names of Sandhu and Kumar were finalised by a majority of members of the high-powered panel.

He also stated that there was no clarity as to how 200 candidates were shortlisted.