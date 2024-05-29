Student, two others killed as heavy rains lash Assam, cause flooding; Red alert issued for 10 districts

Guwahati, May 29: At least three persons, including a school student, died in Assam in the last 24 hours due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Remal in the state, and 10 districts have been put on Red alert as more downpours are expected, officials said on Tuesday.



According to a State Disaster Management Authority statement, one person each died in Morigaon, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup (Rural) districts. The victim in Morigaon was identified as student Kaushik Amphi from the Dhupguri area, and he was going to school in an autorickshaw when a large tree fell on it. Locals rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. In another incident, a school bus in the Dhekiajuli locality was hit by an uprooted tree and several students inside were injured.



Power supply was disrupted due to electric poles being uprooted in different areas by the strong winds and the Power Department deployed staff to restore supply. Road communications were disrupted in the Barak Valley region and Dima Hasao district, while several districts, including Cachar and Karimganj, faced flooding due to the incessant rain.

A total population of 21,714 was affected due to urban floods occurring in 11 wards of Silchar town in the Cachar from torrential rains, an official said. The Karimganj district administration started a relief camp in the Patharkandi area where rice, pulses and relief materials were distributed to the flood affected people.

An official said continuous downpours began on Monday night, affecting school going children, with many struck on the roads. With the Weather Department forecast of more heavy rains, a senior government official said that a Red alert has been issued for Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Hojai and Golaghat and all educational institutes will remain closed in these districts.

Moreover, the district administrations were advised on regulation of fishing, dissuading people going out for agricultural activities, evacuation of vulnerable population, prompt payments of ex-gratia and treatment of injured, keeping communication channels open (mobility, voice and data), prompt restoration of electricity and timely assessment of damages, the official added.



Ferry services in several districts were suspended on Wednesday keeping an eye on the safety of people.



Chief Secretary Ravi Kota chaired a high level meeting in Guwahati on Tuesday night to comprehensively review the preparedness and response in the affected districts, and various government departments were instructed to prepare an action plan to immediately restore and repair the infrastructure affected by the cyclonic storm and rain at the earliest.