Strong earthquake tremors shake Delhi-NCR, no casualties reported

New Delhi, Feb 17: Strong earthquake tremors shook the Delhi-NCR region in the early hours of Monday, creating panic among residents. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors, registering a magnitude of 4.0, were felt around 5:36 a.m. and had a depth of 5 kilometres. The earthquake struck at a latitude of 28.59 North and longitude of 77.16 East, impacting areas such as Delhi, Noida, Indirapuram, and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The NCS confirmed the tremors, posting an update on social media platform X, stating: "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 05:36:55 IST, Lat: 28.59 N, Long: 77.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: New Delhi, Delhi." Political leaders turned to social media platform X to express their concerns for the safety of the public following the earthquake. Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi shared her thoughts, stating, "A strong earthquake just hit Delhi. I pray to God that everyone is safe." Similarly, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal expressed his sentiments by saying, "I pray for the safety of everyone."

Despite the tremors lasting only a few seconds, their intensity was sufficient to unsettle residents, prompting many to rush out of their homes as a precautionary measure. While the earthquake caused widespread panic, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property. However, Delhi-NCR falls under Seismic Zone IV, so the region remains susceptible to moderate to strong earthquakes. Residents are urged to stay alert and follow safety protocols during such events. Authorities have not provided further details, but experts continue to monitor the situation. Earthquake preparedness and awareness are crucial in seismic-prone areas like Delhi-NCR, where tremors of varying magnitudes are occasionally felt.