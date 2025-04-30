Strained ties with India to hit healthcare in Pakistan: Ministry of External Affairs

Guwahati, Apr 30: Healthcare in Pakistan will take a massive hit because of the deterioration of the relationship between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. However, the closure of Pakistan airspace to Indian flights will not affect India much, and the planes will have to make a slight detour, said sources in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, sources said that a large number of patients from Pakistan visit India regularly for treatment, as the healthcare facilities in that country are not adequate. But with India cancelling the visas, the people of Pakistan will be the worst sufferers. Sources said that Pakistan also depended on India heavily for medicines. Now Pakistan nationals will have to procure medicines from other countries at a much higher price. India is now one of the leaders in medicine production.

EAM sources said that direct trade between India and Pakistan had been suspended since the Pulwama attack and the trade was carried out through a third country. Pakistan was buying Indian goods through Dubai. Traders in Dubai used to procure goods from India and Pakistan; in turn, they procured Indian goods from Dubai-based traders.

Sources revealed that the other gates between India and Pakistan had already been locked and the Attari gate was operational. The Government of India decided to close the gate after the deadline for the Pakistani nationals to return to their own country expired. There will be no motorable gate in operation between the two countries.

Sources admitted that there was some confusion on the cancellation of visas for Pakistani nationals. Hardly any tourist from Pakistan visits India, and the same is the case for traders. The minorities of Pakistan are being treated as refugees and provided long-term visas. Those visas will not be cancelled. The Pakistani women, who married Indian men and applied for long-term visas, will also be able to stay. But no one from Pakistan or India will be able to cross the Attari gate to visit relatives.

On Pakistan’s action of closing Pakistani airspace for Indian flights, sources said. “It should not create problems, as the flights will have to make a slight detour. Only a little additional fuel will be required for it,” sources added.