Starting March, Centre to bear treatment costs for road accident victims for first 7 days

Guwahati, Jan 8: The Centre will provide cashless treatment for road accident victims, covering medical expenses of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for the first seven days, starting March.

The move is part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to improve road safety and provide timely medical assistance to victims during critical moments.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari announced that the Cashless Treatment scheme will cover treatment costs up to Rs 1.5 lakh for the first 7 days from the date of the accident.

The scheme, which was first launched as a pilot programme in Chandigarh on March 14, 2024, aims to establish an ecosystem that ensures quick medical care during the "golden hour" — the crucial period immediately following an accident.

The initiative will be implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA), in coordination with police, hospitals, and state health agencies.

An integrated IT platform combining the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ e-Detailed Accident Report (eDAR) application and the NHA's Transaction Management System will facilitate the programme.

Addressing the rising concerns around road safety, Gadkari highlighted the grim reality that nearly 1.80 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents in 2024.

Of these fatalities, 30,000 were attributed to the lack of helmet use. The minister reaffirmed that road safety remains a top priority for the government, with efforts underway to improve safety standards across the country.

Additionally, Gadkari touched on the ongoing review of labour laws and the creation of a policy that will regulate working hours for commercial drivers.

Drawing parallels to the airline industry’s regulations for pilots, he stressed that driver fatigue is a significant contributor to fatal accidents. He further noted that India is currently facing a shortage of 22 lakh commercial drivers, a challenge that exacerbates road safety concerns.

The introduction of the Cashless Treatment scheme is expected to offer critical relief to accident victims while the government continues its broader efforts to enhance road safety across the nation.

With inputs from Agencies