Stampede at RCB victory celebration kills 8, injures over 50 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 4: Bengaluru witnessed heartbreak on Wednesday as celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) first-ever IPL title turned tragic.

A stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium left at least eight people feared dead and over 50 injured, with the identities of the deceased yet to be confirmed. Authorities caution that the death toll may rise.

Thousands of enthusiastic fans rushed from multiple gates in a bid to attend the victory event, leading to chaos and overcrowding.

Police quickly intervened, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals, including Bowring and Vaidehi.

Two bodies have been confirmed at Bowring Hospital, while four others are at Vaidehi Hospital.

Additionally, six critically injured individuals are being treated in Vaidehi’s ICU, with three more admitted for intensive care.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited Bowring Hospital to oversee relief efforts and meet the injured.

Police officials highlighted the difficulty ambulances faced reaching hospitals promptly due to road congestion caused by the massive crowds.

Despite a strong police presence, managing the throng has been challenging, with some spectators climbing trees and perching on branches to catch glimpses of the celebrations.

The Karnataka government had earlier cancelled the official victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to the stadium, citing security concerns.

Nevertheless, large crowds gathered at Vidhana Soudha to witness the government’s felicitation programme, where police resorted to mild cane charges to control the crowd.

RCB’s triumphant team landed at HAL Airport on Wednesday, warmly welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar.

As investigations continue and details unfold, the city mourns the tragic loss of life amidst what was meant to be a jubilant celebration of cricketing glory.

-IANS