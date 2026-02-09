Stalin to unveil Rs 9,000-crore Tata Motors unit; 5,000 jobs expected

Chennai, Feb 9: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate Tata Motors’ newly established automobile manufacturing plant at the SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Panapakkam, Ranipet district, on Monday, marking a major milestone in the state’s industrial and employment growth.

According to an official press release issued by the Ranipet district administration, the project involves an investment of Rs 9,000 crore and is expected to generate direct employment for nearly 5,000 people.

The foundation stone for the facility was laid by the Chief Minister on September 28, 2024, on behalf of the State’s Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce.

With preliminary works now completed, the plant is ready for operations. CM Stalin will formally open the factory and flag off the production of the first vehicle from the assembly line.

The event is being seen as a significant boost to Tamil Nadu’s automobile manufacturing sector, reinforcing the state’s position as one of India’s leading automotive hubs.

Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi, Industries Minister Dr T.R.B. Rajaa, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and senior officials are expected to attend the function.

The ministers have been closely monitoring the arrangements ahead of the launch.

Extensive security measures have been put in place for the Chief Minister’s visit.

The district police department announced that around 1,500 police personnel will be deployed under the supervision of Ranipet Superintendent of Police Ayman Jamal to ensure smooth proceedings and public safety. Minister R. Gandhi personally inspected the venue at the SIPCOT complex in Panapakkam, reviewing the stage arrangements for the Chief Minister, security protocols, the factory tour route, and the designated area where the first car will be unveiled.

Officials said all preparations, including logistics and visitor management, have been completed.

The Tata Motors plant is expected to strengthen industrial activity in Ranipet and neighbouring districts, while creating both direct and indirect job opportunities.

The project aligns with the state government’s broader strategy to attract large-scale investments and enhance manufacturing capacity.

With the launch of the Panapakkam facility, Tamil Nadu takes another step forward in expanding its industrial footprint and fostering economic development across the region.

