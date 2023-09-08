SRK’s ‘Jawan’ becomes biggest opening Hindi film of all time

Guwahati, Sep 8: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has received a thunderous response from the audience. The most-awaited movie of the year arrived at theatres on Thursday, September 7, and on the very first day of its release, the Atlee directorial has managed to script history.

The SRK-starrer minted a whopping Rs 75 crore in India. At the worldwide box office, the film collected more than Rs 150 crore. 'Jawan' is now the biggest opener of Bollywood of all time.

Jawan earned Rs 65 crore net in Hindi, Rs 5 crore net in Tamil and Rs 5 crore net in Telugu on its opening day. It had an overall occupancy Hindi occupancy of 58.67 per cent on Thursday, September 7.

The Atlee directorial comes after the massive success witnessed by Sunny Deol's mega-blockbuster Gadar 2. However, Jawan has managed to surpass the opening day and Independence Day collections of Gadar 2 by a huge margin.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.