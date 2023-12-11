Srinagar Police refutes claims of putting anyone under house arrest

Guwahati, Dec 11: The Srinagar Police have refuted the claims that two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, were put under house arrest ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on Monday.

Ahead of the verdict, pictures surfaced on social media claiming that chains were put on the gates of the two former chief ministers and put them under illegal house arrest.

Refuting the claims, Srinagar Police said, “Common public is appealed to desist from posting/sharing/propagating instigative/provocative content, misinformation & rumour mongering across social media platforms.”

Common public is appealed to desist from posting/sharing/propagating instigative/provocative content, misinformation & rumour mongering across social media platforms. — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) December 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha said, “This is totally baseless. No one has been put under arrest or arrested due to political reasons in Jammu and Kashmir. It is an attempt to spread rumours.”

Following this statement, Omar Abdullah posted pictures of his chained gate on X with the caption, “Dear Mr LG these chains that have been put on my gate have not been put by me so why are you denying your police force has done. It’s also possible you don’t even know what your police I doing? Which one is it? Are being dishonest or is your police acting independent of you?”

Earlier today, the Supreme Court upheld the abolition of the Article 370 which provides a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud said, “If Article 370 is a temporary provision: we hold that article 370 is a temporary provision. it was introduced to serve a transitional purpose to serve an interim process. It was for a temporary purpose because of war conditions in the state. Textual reading also shows it is a temporary provision and thus it was placed in part 21 of the constitution.”