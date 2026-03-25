Sri Ganganagar court campus on alert after bomb threat

Jaipur, March 25: Panic gripped the Sri Ganganagar Court campus following a threat to blow up the premises. An anonymous letter, sent via mail from a fictitious address in Kolkata, contained a warning that the court would be bombed, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, a bomb disposal squad from Bikaner arrived at the court, and security across the entire complex was significantly tightened.

A police contingent, including the Superintendent of Police (SP), also rushed to the scene. The dog squad and the bomb disposal team conducted a thorough search of every nook and cranny of the court premises.

The entire complex -- including the chambers in Blocks C and D, as well as the offices of judicial officers -- was meticulously inspected. Court proceedings were able to resume only after the bomb disposal squad gave the all-clear. The bomb disposal team conducted checks inside courtrooms as well.

Meanwhile, security agencies have launched an investigation to identify the sender of the letter. The Cyber ​​Cell and the Postal Department are assisting in the efforts to trace the threatening letter, which was sent using a Kolkata address.

Following this incident, security agencies have gone on high alert. Entry and exit points, as well as security checkpoints within the court complex, were placed under strict scrutiny. Officials are maintaining constant surveillance, and immediate action will be taken against any suspicious activity.

As per officials, a few days back, specifically on March 10 at approximately 11.30 a.m., the Passport Office in Sri Ganganagar (located within the Post Office complex) had also received an email threat warning that it would be blown up. On that occasion as well, a bomb disposal squad was summoned from Bikaner to conduct a thorough search of the entire premises; however, no suspicious objects were found. Consequently, the office resumed normal operations the very next day.

--IANS



