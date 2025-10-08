Sresan Pharma owner faces arrest in MP cough syrup deaths case

Bhopal/Chhindwara, Oct 8: The Madhya Pradesh Police have dispatched a team to Chennai and Kanchipuram to arrest the owner of the pharmaceutical company responsible for producing the toxic syrup 'Coldrif' that has claimed several lives.

A major health crisis has gripped Madhya Pradesh following the deaths of 20 children allegedly caused by the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharma, Chennai.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, speaking to media in Chhindwara on Wednesday, confirmed the development and assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure justice.

"A police team from Chhindwara has been sent to Chennai and Kanchipuram to arrest the owner of the company which manufactures 'Coldrif' cough syrup," he stated.

The tragedy has sparked outrage across the state, with three more children succumbing to renal complications in the past 24 hours.

The deceased include Dhani Deharia (1.5 years) from Tamia, Jyanshu Yaduvanshi (2 years) from Junnardev, and Vedansh Pawar (2.5 years) from Ridhora. All were undergoing treatment in Nagpur hospitals.

The death toll now stands at 20, with 17 from Chhindwara, one from Pandhurna, and two from Betul. Five children remain critically ill in Nagpur, doctors said.

Medical investigations have revealed that the Coldrif syrup contained toxic chemicals that severely damaged the kidneys of the children.

Within hours of consumption, symptoms of renal failure began to appear, leading to rapid deterioration in their health.

The Chhindwara district administration has intensified its response, sealing five medical stores and sending syrup samples for laboratory testing.

Public announcements are being made in villages, warning parents against administering any cough syrup to children.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has expressed concern over the alleged wrongful implication of doctors in the case.

Some private practitioners, including Praveen Soni, are under scrutiny for prescribing or administering the syrup.

The IMA has threatened to go on strike, prompting Deputy CM Shukla to urge restraint.

"Doctors should not go on strike and must follow the Union government's advisory against prescribing cold syrups to children below four years," he said.

Political reactions have been swift. The Congress has demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for each affected family and accused the government of negligence.

The BJP has maintained that the investigation is being conducted transparently and assured that those responsible will be held accountable.

--IANS