Squall brings 5°C dip in Kolkata mercury; more storms likely

Kolkata, March 17: A squall with wind speeds of 72 kilometres per hour (KMPH) on Monday night brought down the minimum temperature in Kolkata by five degrees on Tuesday morning. According to the weather forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore, the city and south Bengal districts are likely to experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Tuesday evening as well.

As a result of yesterday's squall followed by moderate rain, the city's minimum temperature on Tuesday dropped by 5.2 degrees Celsius below the normal level. Yesterday, the minimum temperature stood at 23.6 degrees Celsius. Today, the minimum temperature dropped to 18.4 degrees Celsius, which brought back the winter chill in the spring season.

The meteorological department has reported that moisture-laden winds are flowing in from the Bay of Bengal. As a result, these stormy and rainy conditions are expected to persist until Saturday. Thereafter, however, the skies are set to clear up, and rain is expected to subside.

A warning for thunderstorms and rain has been issued for Tuesday in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Nadia, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts along with Kolkata. This will be accompanied by gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30–40 KMPH.

On Wednesday, there is a possibility of light rain in some parts of Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia districts. The remaining districts will experience predominantly dry weather.

From March 19 to March 21, rain intensity may increase across several districts of south Bengal. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, in certain areas of Jhargram, West Midnapore, Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad.

There may be squalls in a few districts, with wind speeds expected to range between 50 and 60 KMPH. On Saturday — that is, March 21 — there is a likelihood of rain accompanied by thunderstorms in almost all districts of south Bengal.

Alongside south Bengal, rainy conditions are expected to persist in north Bengal as well. A warning for light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms has been issued for all districts of north Bengal, effective until March 23.

A 'yellow alert' for storms and rain has been issued starting Tuesday for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda districts. The meteorological department has stated that these conditions are expected to prevail for the next five days.

--IANS



