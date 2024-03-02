Spanish tourist gang-raped in Jharkhand; 3 arrested

Guwahati, Mar 2: In a country where ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (guest is equivalent to God) is widely followed, a woman from Spain was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Friday night when the tourist, along with her partner, was spending the night at a makeshift tent.

According to reports, the heinous crime was committed at Kurumahat, under the Hansdiha police station area. The couple, who were on a bike tour, had reached Dumka from Bangladesh and were en route to Bihar and then Nepal.

Meanwhile, the police swiftly responded to the incident and have arrested three accused so far.

“Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused. An SIT will be formed. All necessary legal action will be taken,” a senior official was quoted by PTI.

On the other hand, the victim shared her ordeal on Instagram story saying, “Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone, seven men have raped me, they have beaten us and robbed us, although not many things, because what they wanted was to rape me. We are in the hospital with the police, it happened tonight here in India.”