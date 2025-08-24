Sonowal proposes dedicated satellite to boost India’s maritime governance

New Delhi, Aug 24: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said the ministry is exploring the possibility of launching a dedicated satellite or acquiring a transponder to strengthen India’s maritime governance and port management infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion of National Space Day, Sonowal said such a system would provide exclusive coverage for India’s coastal waters, inland waterways, and port regions, while integrating with national maritime databases to enhance real-time monitoring and management.

“Our Ministry should plan to launch a satellite of our own or acquire a dedicated transponder for the Indian maritime sector. This will strengthen India’s coastal and port management infrastructure through advanced space-based solutions,” Sonowal said, urging ministry officials to work on the proposal.

According to the minister, the initiative will allow improved vessel traffic monitoring, real-time ship tracking, early identification of congestion, and enhanced navigational safety. It would also boost preparedness for search and rescue, pollution control, and disaster management, while reducing dependence on foreign navigation systems.

Sonowal said the proposal aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and underlined India’s growing achievements in space science. He recalled milestones such as the 2023 launch of Aditya-L1, the nation’s first solar observatory, and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s recent mission to the International Space Station.

“With Gaganyaan and India’s own space station on the horizon, our nation continues to unlock new frontiers of opportunity under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,” he said, while extending greetings on National Space Day.

The minister also urged the youth of India to “reach out not just to the sky, but to space.”

-With inputs from news agencies