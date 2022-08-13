84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19 again

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 13: Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 again and will remain in isolation. Earlier this week, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. Protocol," Congress general secretary Jaiam Ramesh said in a tweet Saturday.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June as well.

Days after she had tested positive, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on June 12. She was discharged on June 20.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Five fake dentist chambers sealed by district administration in Karimganj

Five fake dentist chambers sealed by district administration in...

75 machine boats rally all over Brahmaputra at Dhubri to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

75 machine boats rally all over Brahmaputra at Dhubri to celebrate...

Assam cartoonists work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

Assam cartoonist's work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

Next Story
Similar Posts
Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19 again

New Delhi, Aug 13: Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 again and will remain in isolation. Earlier this week, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. Protocol," Congress general secretary Jaiam Ramesh said in a tweet Saturday.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June as well.

Days after she had tested positive, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on June 12. She was discharged on June 20.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Five fake dentist chambers sealed by district administration in Karimganj

Five fake dentist chambers sealed by district administration in...

75 machine boats rally all over Brahmaputra at Dhubri to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

75 machine boats rally all over Brahmaputra at Dhubri to celebrate...

Assam cartoonists work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

Assam cartoonist's work features in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

Similar Posts
X
X