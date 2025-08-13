Soldier falls in Uri as Army thwarts infiltration attempt along LoC in J&K

Srinagar, August 13: A soldier was killed on Wednesday as alert troops thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector.

Officials said the incident occurred in the Churunda area of Baramulla district, where troops engaged in a fierce gunfight with infiltrating terrorists.

“One soldier was killed during the exchange of fire. The Army has launched a counter-infiltration and Border Action Team (BAT) operation in the area, and a search is underway,” they said.

A sustained counter-infiltration operation has been initiated to track down the assailants. The exchange of fire was continuing at the time of filing this report, and further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, the protracted anti-terrorist operation in the Akhal Devsar forest area of Kulgam district in Kashmir entered its 13th day on Wednesday.

Notably, this operation is the longest ongoing anti-terrorist operation in the Valley.

On the first night of the gunfight on August 1, one local terrorist was killed and four soldiers were injured.

Two injured soldiers later succumbed to critical injuries, while the other injured are being treated in the hospital.

Officials said that since this is a vast and dense forest area, the operation may be prolonged.

Joint forces, including the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police, had started CASO (Cordon & Search Operations) in the area on August 1.

The Army has deployed Rudra helicopters, drones and para commandos to ensure that the hiding terrorists are unable to escape.

Security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against the terrorists in the hinterland, while the Army has been on maximum alert guarding the LoC in J&K.

The elimination of three hardcore Pakistani terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, is part of the aggressive operations being carried out by the joint forces.

The Army code-named this operation as “Operation Mahadev”.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the security forces are carrying out anti-terrorist operations against gun-wielding terrorists, their overground workers and sympathisers.

IANS