84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Snake bites woman, husband takes reptile also to hospital

By IANS
Snake bites woman, husband takes reptile also to hospital
X

Photo: IANS

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), June 24: In a bizarre incident where a woman was bitten by a snake in her house, her husband caught the reptile and put it in a bottle.

He took the woman to the hospital, along with the snake in the bottle. The woman has been admitted to the district hospital where she is being treated.

When the husband, Ramendra Yadav, was asked by doctors why he brought the snake along with him, he said, "What if you ask me which snake had bitten my wife. I brought the snake so that you could see for yourself."

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday in the Afzal Nagar area under Makhi police circle. Yadav later told reporters that he would release the snake in the forest area after his wife is discharged from hospital.

He said that he had pierced holes in the plastic bottle to enable the snake to breathe.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Summer vacation in Assam schools preponed due to floods

Summer vacation in Assam schools preponed due to floods

Assam flood toll rises to 100, over 50 lakh affected

Assam flood toll rises to 100, over 50 lakh affected

Flood compelled NFR to cancel 4 more trains

Flood compelled NFR to cancel 4 more trains

Next Story
Similar Posts
Snake bites woman, husband takes reptile also to hospital

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), June 24: In a bizarre incident where a woman was bitten by a snake in her house, her husband caught the reptile and put it in a bottle.

He took the woman to the hospital, along with the snake in the bottle. The woman has been admitted to the district hospital where she is being treated.

When the husband, Ramendra Yadav, was asked by doctors why he brought the snake along with him, he said, "What if you ask me which snake had bitten my wife. I brought the snake so that you could see for yourself."

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday in the Afzal Nagar area under Makhi police circle. Yadav later told reporters that he would release the snake in the forest area after his wife is discharged from hospital.

He said that he had pierced holes in the plastic bottle to enable the snake to breathe.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Summer vacation in Assam schools preponed due to floods

Summer vacation in Assam schools preponed due to floods

Assam flood toll rises to 100, over 50 lakh affected

Assam flood toll rises to 100, over 50 lakh affected

Flood compelled NFR to cancel 4 more trains

Flood compelled NFR to cancel 4 more trains

Similar Posts
X
X