BJP's Smriti Irani trails in Amethi, Congress candidate leads

Guwahati, Jun 4: In a major twist, Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma from the Amethi constituency is leading by a huge margin against BJP candidate Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

According to reports, the BJP leader is trailing behind with 2,79,067 votes, while Kishori Lal Sharma is leading with 3,97,538 votes.



Meanwhile, general secretary of INC Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, via the microblogging site 'X', congratulated Kishori for leading in the Amethi constituency.



Priyanka wrote “Kishori bhaiya, I never had any doubts, I was sure from the beginning that you will win. Hearty congratulations to you and my dear brothers and sisters of Amethi!”