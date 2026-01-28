Sleeper bus catches fire after crash in Bikaner; passengers escape

Bikaner, Jan 28: A sleeper bus carrying passengers caught fire following a road accident in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district early Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around 5:15 a.m. in the Shri Dungargarh area when the bus, travelling from Jaipur to Bikaner, rammed into a stationary trailer, after which it was engulfed in flames.

The bus and all the belongings of the passengers were completely reduced to ashes.

Despite the intensity of the fire, all passengers were safely evacuated in time, averting what could have been a major tragedy.

A police team and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and, after strenuous efforts, managed to bring the blaze under control.

The bus driver sustained injuries in the accident and was referred to Bikaner after being administered first aid.

According to information available, a truck moving ahead on the National Highway suddenly collided with a trailer, forcing the fodder-laden trailer to halt in the middle of the road.

Moments later, the sleeper bus approaching from behind crashed into the stationary trailer. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus immediately caught fire, with flames rapidly spreading and triggering panic among passengers inside.

Eyewitnesses said that as soon as the fire broke out, the bus’s automatic locking system got activated, preventing the main doors from opening and trapping the passengers inside the burning vehicle.

However, people present at the scene managed to open the emergency exit at the rear of the bus and safely rescued all those on board. Locals said that a major disaster could have occurred had the bus not been equipped with an emergency exit.

Following the accident, traffic on the national highway was completely disrupted for nearly two hours.

Several fire engines were pressed into service after receiving information about the incident, and the fire was eventually brought under control after considerable effort.

The sleeper bus, the trailer loaded with fodder, and all passenger belongings were completely destroyed in the blaze.





