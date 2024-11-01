Six trains remain cancelled on Guwahati line, after derailment of goods train's wagon

Guwahati, Nov 1: Train services continue to remain disrupted in Assam’s Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section after the derailment of a loaded goods wagon though efforts are on in full swing to restore the rail traffic. According to Railway officials, at least six trains continue to remain cancelled on Guwahati while some others being rescheduled.

A wagon of goods train carrying food grains derailed inside a tunnel near MUPA in Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section of Southern Assam on Thursday evening. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that repair and restoration work is going on in the derailment site.

“Senior Railway officials are at the site for monitoring the restoration work and normal train movement is expected to be restored later Friday,” he added. The CPRO, sharing information on cancellation of trains said that due to the derailment, six trains were cancelled on Thursday and Friday, partially cancelled three trains and rescheduled two trains.

The trains which remain cancelled till Friday include Guwahati-Agartala, New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati, Guwahati-Dullabcherra, Guwahati-Silchar and Silchar-Guwahati. The mishap happened when the rice laden goods train was heading towards Silchar in Southern Assam.

Last month, the normal train services were affected on October 17 and 18 also, when six coaches, engine and the power car of Mumbai bound Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed on the same Lumding-Badarpur Hill section. Notably, many express and local trains connecting Manipur, Southern Assam, Tripura and Mizoram pass through the single track of the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section located in the mountainous Dima Hasao district.

People of southern Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur bear the brunt of floods during monsoon every year while the railway tracks, stations and other infrastructure get damaged due to flooding and landslides during the four-month-long monsoon from June to September.