Six taken ill due to food poisoning in Bihar's Banka

Patna, Oct 8: Six people, including five children, were taken ill due to food poisoning in Bihar's Banka district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Chaukhat village after they returned home from a fair in Kendau. After coming home, they ate less dinner, saying they had consumed snacks at the fair and slept.

Later, around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, they complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and were rushed to the referral hospital in Amarpur for treatment. The father of one of the victims, Rajesh Manjhi, confirmed the sequence of events. The ailing people have been identified as Laddu Kumar (12), Sapna Kumari (5), Gopal Kumar (12), Rabina Kumari (6), Gangiya Kumari (13), and Urmila Devi.

As their health condition did not improve, they were transferred to Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur Apurv Aman Singh, who treated them at the referral hospital, confirmed that all the children showed symptoms of food poisoning. "The children may have consumed stale food at the fair, which may have caused food poisoning. Despite receiving first aid, the severity of their symptoms necessitated their transfer to a more advanced facility for better treatment. Their condition was critical," Singh said.

This is not the only incident of food poisoning in Bihar. In the last 12 days, two more incidents of food poisoning happened in Bihar. On September 28, 11 children fell ill after consuming contaminated food at an Anganwadi centre in Mahuli village, Nawada district, Bihar.

The incident occurred during the midday meal at the centre, where 'khichri' (a rice and lentil dish) was prepared for the children. Another incident involving around 70 students at an engineering college in Bettiah, West Champaran occurred on September 27, where a lizard was found in a meal served at the hostel.