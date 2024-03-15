Six Pak migrants get Indian citizenship in Jaipur

Jaipur, March 15: Six Pakistani Hindu migrants, living in Rajasthan for years, were granted Indian citizenship on Friday.

Additional District Collector (South) Shafali Kushwaha handed over the citizenship certificates to the migrants -- Premlata, Sanjay Ram, Bejal, Jajraj, Keku Mai and Gomand Ram -- here.

Premlata, 41, who came to India in 2010 after being displaced from Karachi, Pakistan, expressed her gratitude to the district administration. She said, “After coming to India, we have got the real feeling of freedom.”

Sanjay Ram said, “I was trying to get Indian citizenship for the past 10 years, today the long wait of many years has ended and now we can say with pride that we are Indians.”

On this occasion, the Additional District Collector congratulated the migrants who are now Indian citizens.

He said that the district administration processes the citizenship applications on priority as per the rules, and issues certificates so that the applicants do not face any problem.

The Indian Citizenship Certificate has been issued to a total of 319 eligible applicants, she said.