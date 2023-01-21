Six injured in two blasts in Jammu

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Jammu, Jan 21: Six people were injured in two explosions in Jammu on Saturday.
Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Jammu Zone) said six people were injured in two blasts that occurred in two vehicles in Narwal area of Jammu city.
"The injured have been shifted to hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches", he said.
Recommended Stories
Next Story
Jammu, Jan 21: Six people were injured in two explosions in Jammu on Saturday.
Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Jammu Zone) said six people were injured in two blasts that occurred in two vehicles in Narwal area of Jammu city.
"The injured have been shifted to hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches", he said.
Recommended Stories