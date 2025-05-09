Six flights cancelled from Patna amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions

Patna, May 9: Six flights from Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna have been cancelled until Sunday as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan.

According to airport officials, the cancelled flights include routes to Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Hindon (Ghaziabad).

These include four Indigo Airlines flights (Bhubaneswar-Patna) and Patna-Bhubaneswar, (Chandigarh-Patna) and Patna-Chandigarh and two Air India Express services (Hindon-Patna) and Patna-Hindon.

In the last two days, the footfall at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport has been reduced by 1,000 passengers.

While Patna airport remains operational, the cancellations are due to heightened airspace restrictions and security protocols following the Indian Armed Forces' precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

Airlines have notified affected passengers and are offering alternative arrangements.

Travellers are strongly advised to check flight statuses with airlines before heading for the airport. Authorities have confirmed that security deployments have been increased, and surveillance has been intensified to ensure passenger safety.

The leaves of CISF personnel have been cancelled. All officials have been instructed to report to duty without delay and remain stationed at their respective postings to handle any situation that may arise.

Earlier, the Bihar government cancelled all leaves for administrative, police, and health, with immediate effect, citing heightened security preparedness.

The order also extends to the Disaster Management Department, which plays a crucial role in handling natural and man-made emergencies.

The Health Department and Law and Order agencies have also been directed to ensure that resources, personnel, and emergency protocols are in place to respond swiftly to any incident.

The letter detailing this directive has been sent to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Department Secretaries, heads of all departments, the Director General of Police, all Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates in the state.



