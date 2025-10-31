Six dead in Telangana as Cyclone Montha brings heavy rain and flooding

Hyderabad Oct 31: At least six people have lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents after heavy downpours triggered by Cyclone Montha lashed several parts of Telangana on October 29, officials said on Friday.

In Siddipet district, a couple was washed away while trying to cross an overflowing stream on a two-wheeler. Their bodies were recovered the following day, police said.

In Jangaon, a woman was swept away in floodwaters, while in Suryapet, a man died after a roadside tree uprooted and fell on him as he rode his motorcycle.

An elderly woman died when a wall collapsed in Mahabubabad district, and in Warangal, a bedridden man in his 60s died after floodwaters entered his home, officials added.

Authorities also reported several cases of people missing after being swept away by strong currents.

The torrential rain on October 29 caused severe waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas across multiple districts, including Warangal, Hanamakonda, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, and Siddipet.





