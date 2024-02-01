Sitharaman unveils plans for spiritual tourism and iconic tourist centres in interim budget

Guwahati, Feb 1: Recognising the significant potential the tourism sector holds, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced ambitious initiatives during her presentation of the Interim Budget 2024.

The government aims to embark on the development of iconic tourist centres with a specific focus on spiritual tourism.

Sitharaman highlighted that projects would be undertaken on various islands, including Lakshadweep. The promotion of iconic tourist spots across all states is part of the strategy to tap into the immense potential for growth.

The inauguration of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 has set the stage for an unprecedented tourism bonanza in the historic city. Moreover, Lakshadweep, in particular, has garnered attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit, which prompted the Union Territory to trend on Google for two consecutive days. Speculation surrounding Lakshadweep as a potential tourist hotspot gained momentum, especially after PM Modi called for promoting domestic tourism.