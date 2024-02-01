Sitharaman speaks on housing plan for middle class in Interim Budget 2024

Guwahati, Feb 1: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that the central government will launch a scheme of housing plan for middle class families.

She said that a scheme will be launched to help the deserving sections of the middle class families living in rented places, slums or unauthorised colonies buy or build their own houses.

Sitharaman said, “The government will help housing for the middle class living in rented or slums or unauthorised colonies to build or buy their own houses.”

She further said that one crore households will obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month through rooftop solarization.

“This scheme follows the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic day of the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” the finance minister said.

The government expects the following benefits from the scheme: