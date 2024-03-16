Singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Guwahati, March 16: Renowned playback singer Anuradha Paudwal officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a joint press conference held at the BJP headquarters, Anuradha Paudwal expressed her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed her happiness in aligning with the party under his leadership.

The event witnessed the presence of senior BJP leaders, including national general secretary Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, who welcomed Anuradha Paudwal into the party fold.