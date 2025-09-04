Singapore PM calls for stronger cooperation with India in education, skill development

New Delhi, Sep 4: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong held a meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Thursday, discussing strengthening cooperation between two nations in the fields of education and skill development.

"Had a fruitful discussion with India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on strengthening Singapore-India cooperation in education and skills development — a key pillar of our strong bilateral partnership," Wong posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Lawrence Wong held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi with the discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalization, healthcare and medicine, skilling, sustainability, defence and security, people-to-people and cultural connections. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the two leaders also spoke on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"Stronger India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! PM Narendra Modi and PM Lawrence Wong held wide ranging and fruitful talks at Hyderabad House today. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalization, healthcare and medicine, skilling, sustainability, defence and security as also people-to-people and cultural connections. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The two PM’s adopted a Roadmap for India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, providing a strategic direction to the bilateral partnership," Jaiswal posted on X.

During their meeting, PM Modi and Wong agreed to adopt a roadmap for India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that would set the vision and direction for the next phase of bilateral relationship.

The India-Singapore joint statement read, "Both Prime Ministers recalled the agreement to elevate bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), during Prime Minister Modi’s Official Visit to Singapore in September 2024. Building on this, they agreed to adopt a forward-looking and substantive roadmap for the CSP that would set the vision and direction for the next phase of bilateral relations, and deepen cooperation in eight areas, including economic, skills development; digitalisation; sustainability; connectivity; healthcare and medicine; people-to-people and cultural exchanges; and defence and security cooperation."

The two nations will continue to engage in dialogue and make progress on initiation of the Third Review of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and achieve substantial Review of the ASEAN India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) in 2025. India and Singapore will jointly develop sustainable industrial parks and next-generation industrial parks with advanced manufacturing capabilities, including through facilitating ventures and partnerships, government-to-government cooperation in knowledge sharing, capacity training, green standards implementation, master planning, and promotion.

The two nations will strengthen partnerships and collaboration between the business communities in India and Singapore, especially in areas that complement the bilateral cooperation agenda, and deepen business-to-business engagement such as through the India-Singapore Business Roundtable (ISBR), according to the joint statement.

India and Singapore agreed to promote joint collaboration in the space sector, including between the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and the Office for Space Technology and Industry, Singapore and both countries’ space industries; in space policy and law and in research and development activities in areas of mutual interest such as Earth observation and satellite communication technologies and applications.

The two nations also agreed to enhance legal and dispute resolution cooperation, where possible, with a view to addressing the businesses' needs of both sides, through the involvement of the relevant Ministries of India and Singapore. Both nations agreed to strengthen Digital Finance and Fintech cooperation between India and Singapore, as well as cyber security and capital market linkages, including through the Fintech Joint Working Group.

India and Singapore agreed to collaborate on green and sustainable initiatives in relevant multilateral frameworks such as the International Solar Alliance and Global Biofuels Alliance. The two nations agreed to explore cooperation in urban water management and civil nuclear domain.

PM Modi and Lawrence Wong recognised the growth in travel demand between the two countries and encouraged the civil aviation authorities of two nations to discuss expanding the bilateral Air Services Agreement to enhance air connectivity. The two nations committed to enhancing cooperation on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) towards promoting cleaner and sustainable energy solutions in the aviation sector.

The India-Singapore Joint Statement stated, "Continue the cooperation in maritime security and submarine rescue, as well as working closely within regional security architectures in line with the principles and areas of cooperation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative; Strengthen cooperation in Maritime Domain Awareness between respective Information Fusion Centres, including through International Liaison Officers; Singapore acknowledges with appreciation India’s interest in the Malacca Straits Patrol."

The two nations reiterated strong commitment to combatting terrorism, including cross border terrorism. The joint statement said, "Reaffirming strong commitment to combat terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, and reiterating zero-tolerance to terrorism, both countries will strengthen cooperation to fight against global and regional terrorism and terror organizations, including those proscribed by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee and against terror financing, through bilateral mechanisms, FATF and other multilateral platforms."

--IANS