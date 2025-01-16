Singapore is invested in India's ambition of Viksit Bharat, says President Shanmugaratnam on his state visit

New Delhi, Jan 16: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the beginning of his State Visit to India. This visit, his first as President of Singapore, coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Speaking to the reporters following his ceremonial welcome, the Singapore President said, "We will never forget that India was one of the first few countries to recognise Singapore's independence in 1965, and since then, our relationship has grown by bounce. It is a natural partnership between small country Singapore and large country India, but we find ways to cooperate in our mutual interests."

Stressing the bilateral ties between the two nations, he mentioned that Singapore is the largest investor in India, and the defence ties between the two nations are also strong, continuing to grow further.

"We are now on a new trajectory with India with the upgrade of our relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, which was announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Singapore in September last year. We are exploring new initiatives going beyond the existing very active relationship that we have. We are working on cooperating in advanced manufacturing and semiconductors, new generation and net zero industrial parks, as well as on the skilling of the new industries that are involved," he mentioned.

Stating the Indian and Singapore leaders "see eye-to-eye," Shanmugaratnam also stated that both countries are working together in the field of digitalisation and sustainability. "Singapore is invested in India's ambition to be a developed country Viksit Bharat 2047," he added. Tharman arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and engaged in high level discussions on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met the visiting President to discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation, including semiconductors, industrial parks, skilling, digitalisation, and trade development.

"Delighted to call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore today. Discussed our cooperation in semiconductors, industrial parks, skilling, digitalisation, and trade development. Confident that his State visit will add new momentum to our comprehensive strategic partnership," Jaishankar shared on X after the meeting.

Accompanied by a high level delegation of ministers, parliament members, and officials, the Singapore President is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi later in the day. Following his engagements in New Delhi, he will visit Odisha on January 17-18. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the robust relationship between the two countries, emphasising that it is rooted in friendship, trust, and mutual respect. The ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Singapore in September 2024.

Prime Minister Modi had previously acknowledged the strength of bilateral cooperation in various sectors during his visit to Singapore. He noted the potential for further collaboration, particularly in areas like social and digital investments and India's emergence as a leading global growth centre. President Tharman's visit is expected to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, fostering deeper collaboration in key areas of mutual interest.