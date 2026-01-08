Siliguri SDO office fire in Bengal destroys crucial SIR documents

Kolkata, Jan 8: Crucial documents related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) were gutted as fire broke out at the SDO office in West Bengal's Siliguri district.

According to the police, a fire suddenly broke out at the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) office on Hill Cart Road in Mallaguri early on Thursday.

As a result of the fire, two rooms of the SDO office have been completely gutted.

Several computers and government documents kept in the two rooms have also been destroyed. However, due to the prompt action of the fire brigade, the SDO office was saved from a major disaster. It is learnt that shortly after midnight, security guards and some locals noticed black smoke billowing out from a room.

The security guards at the office immediately started to extinguish the fire.

The Pradhan Nagar Police Station and the Fire Department were soon informed. Two fire engines arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the information.

The firefighters brought the fire under control after a short time. However, detailed information about the extent of the damage caused by the fire is not yet available.

According to Fire Department sources, documents in the two rooms were engulfed in flames. The Fire Department and police are investigating the cause of the blaze.

SDO Vikas Ruhela rushed to the scene shortly after the fire broke out. It is learned that Darjeeling District Magistrate (DM) Manish Mishra and Superintendent of Police (SP) Praween Prakash inquired about the fire incident. Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb also enquired about the incident.

Regarding the fire, SDO Ruhela said, "Nothing can be said about this fire incident right now."

Dharmendra Krishna Roy, the Station Officer of the Siliguri fire station, told local reporters, "Two fire engines arrived and brought the fire under control. Initially, it took us some time to enter the building due to the heavy smoke. However, the fire is now under control. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire will be investigated."

--IANS