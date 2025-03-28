Silchar-Saurashtra Corridor: 3,480 km completed, revised deadline set for June 2027

Guwahati, Mar 28: The central government is advancing the development of the Silchar-Saurashtra East-West Corridor, a 3,576.55 km long national highway project aimed at enhancing connectivity, commerce, and regional development.

So far, 3,480.62 km of the corridor has been completed, while the remaining 95.93 km in the implementation or bidding stage.

However, pre-construction hurdles such as land acquisition and delay in obtaining forest & environmental clearances have slowed progress in sections of West Bengal and Assam.

In order to overcome these challenges and expedite project execution, the government has undertaken various initiatives, which include streamlining and expediting the land acquisition process, revamping the Parivesh Portal to facilitate faster forest and environmental clearances, enabling online approval of General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) of Road Over Bridge/Road Under Bridge (ROB/RUB) from the Railways, and conducting review meetings at various levels with all stakeholders, including the state governments.

The centre is taking all the necessary steps for the timely completion of the projects.

The Silchar-Saurashtra Corridor is crucial for the Northeast, providing connectivity to Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal. Beyond its strategic importance, the corridor plays a crucial role in regional socio-economic development.

The revised completion deadline for the project is June 2027, with the government committed to ensuring timely execution.