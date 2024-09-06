Sikkim: Four Indian Army Jawans killed after vehicle skids off road

Guwahati, Sept 6: At least four Indian Army officials died in a tragic road accident on Thursday while heading towards Sikkim from Pedong West Bengal.

The mishap unfolded along the Silk Route in Sikkim's Pakyong district.



Reportedly, the vehicle plunged down a steep gorge near Vertical Bhir, close to Dalopchand Dara, along the Rhenock-Rongli state highway.



The vehicle skidded off the road, falling approximately 700 to 800 feet, resulting in the deaths of four Army personnel.



The deceased soldiers have been identified as Sepoy Pradeep Patel-Driver, hailing from Madhya Pradesh; CFN W. Peter-Resident of Imphal, Manipur; NK Gursev Singh-Resident of Haryana; and Subedar K. Thangapandi-Resident of Tamil Nadu.



The army vehicle was carrying the jawans from the EMC Unit based in Binaguri.



Meanwhile, the cause of the accident is under investigation, and the local authorities are conducting a thorough probe into the tragic mishap.



Earlier, in the month of August, a similar incident occurred in Arunachal Pradesh where three army personnel lost their lives after the truck in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district.



Both incidents highlight the difficulties faced by the officials while operating in distant and difficult terrains.

