SI recruitment paper leak case: Raj govt submits reply in court, says will not cancel exam

Jaipur, Jan 9: The Rajasthan government on Thursday submitted its reply to the High Court, informing that it will not cancel the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam 2021. Copies of the reply have been provided to all parties involved, and Justice Sameer Jain's court is expected to hear the matter later in the day. Additional Advocate General Vigyan Shah, representing the government, informed the court that the investigation into the paper leak is ongoing.

He stated that individuals involved in the leak have been apprehended, and approximately 40 trainee sub-inspectors, who acted as dummy candidates and engaged in malpractice, have been suspended. Shah added that further actions are underway, and the government currently cannot make a significant decision such as cancelling the recruitment process.

The controversy began when the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam paper was leaked. An investigation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) revealed that several dummy candidates appeared for the exam, and many candidates secured jobs through fraudulent means. So far, about 50 trainee sub-inspectors have been arrested in connection with the case, with 25 of them having secured bail from the High Court.

The High Court has made it clear that if the government fails to respond to the matter, it will be presumed that it concurs with the SIT report, the opinion of the Advocate General, and the Cabinet Sub-Committee's recommendation to cancel the recruitment process.

This presumption will serve as the basis for the court’s decision. The court has also directed the government to submit key documents, including the SIT report dated August 13, 2024, the Advocate General’s legal opinion from September 14, 2024, and detailed records of the Cabinet Sub-Committee meetings held on October 7 and October 10, 2024, on January 9.

Justice Sameer Jain issued this directive in response to an application filed by Kailash Chandra Sharma and others.