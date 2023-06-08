Shraddha murder case rerun? Live-in partner kills woman, chops body parts in Mumbai

Guwahati, June 8: In yet another heinous incident that unfolded in Mumbai, a woman was murdered brutally in the city’s Mira road.

The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya, an orphan, who was allegedly hacked to her death and her body chopped into pieces allegedly by her live-in partner.

The suspect, identified as Manoj Sahani (52), has been staying with his partner in a rental flat for over three years.

On Wednesday, the Nayanagar police station received a complaint of a foul smell coming from the couple’s flat. Later, the police reached the spot and found human body chopped into pieces from the apartment.

Reportedly, the body was decomposed and its pieces were lying in the flat. The preliminary investigation of the case reveals that the woman was brutally murdered.

Meanwhile, police arrested the accused while he was trying to escape.

As per police, the accused Manoj Sahni killed Saraswati Vaidya 3-4 days back and after that he purchased a tree-cutter to chop her into pieces. They said that the accused boiled pieces of her body in a pressure cooker and later filled them into plastic bags to dispose them.

The gruesome killing was committed on June 4, and the accused used two cutters to chop the body of the deceased into small pieces.

Police further revealed that one of the cutters was an electric one. They also informed that some pieces of the body are missing and suspected the murderer of dumping the body pieces in different areas.

At least 12-13 pieces of the woman’s body were recovered from the site.

It should be mentioned here that several such incidents have been reported in the country since the famous Shraddha Walker murder case that surfaced last year.

Shraddha was killed by her live-in partner Aftab, who chopped her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Delhi before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight in May 2022.