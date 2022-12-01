Shraddha murder case: Narco test process begins on Aaftab

New Delhi, Dec 1: The process of Narco test on Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who is an accused in the ghastly murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi's Mehrauli area, began on Thursday morning, said Special Commissioner of Police (law & order), Sagar Preet Hooda.

According to sources, Aaftab was taken to the Ambedkar Hospital from Tihar at around 9 a.m.

Further details were awaited.

The polygraph test of Aaftab ended on Tuesday at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.

According to a senior FSL official, Aaftab's polygraph test is now complete, and a detailed report will be shared in a day or two with the Delhi Police.

The sources said that a polygraph and a narco test is imperative in this case, as Aaftab, during interrogation, was deceptive in nature and tried to mislead the interrogators.

Shraddha and Aaftab had met through the dating app 'Bumble' in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to the Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw the body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.