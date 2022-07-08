84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

'Shocked': PM Modi condoles demise of Japan's Abe, announces one day mourning

By IANS
Shocked: PM Modi condoles demise of Japans Abe, announces one day mourning
X

Photo: Meta

New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe and announced one day of national mourning on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, he said: "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place."

Recalling his long association with Abe, Modi said that it "goes back many years".

"I got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me.

"During my recent visit to Japan, I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Abe again and discuss many issues. He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Japanese people."

Sharing a picture of a recent meeting, he said: "Sharing a picture from my most recent meeting with my dear friend, Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association."

About Abe's contribution to India-Japan relations, Modi said: "Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, the whole of India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment."

He announced that as a mark of their deepest respect to Abe, a one day national mourning shall be observed on July 9.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Next Story
Similar Posts
Ten people sentenced for life in murder case
8 July 2022 9:02 AM GMT

Ballia (UP), Jul 8: A court here has sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment for murdering a man in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
8 July 2022 8:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11, a fresh plea of the Uddhav...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,22,335
8 July 2022 5:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: India saw a single day rise of 18,815 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Jyotiraditya Scindia assumes additional charge of Steel Ministry
2022-07-07T19:30:24+05:30

New Delhi, Jul 7: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia on Thursday assumed the additional...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hackers target national portal of India via 'unprecedented' phishing technique
7 July 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Bengaluru, July 7: Cyber-security researchers on Thursday said they have discovered an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Man held in UP for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma
7 July 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Bareilly (UP), July 7: One person has been arrested for allegedly threatening to behead former BJP...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Punjab CM Mann gets married to doctor from Kurukshetra
7 July 2022 7:50 AM GMT

Chandigarh, Jul 7: The regular 'band, bajaa, baraat' were missing but the festivities seemed intact...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Disgruntled college teacher seeks to return Rs 23.82 lakh earned as salary
7 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

Muzaffarpur, Jul 7: A young academician in Bihar is hogging limelight for having sought to return a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Punjab CM to get married today
2022-07-07T13:25:50+05:30

Chandigarh, Jul 7: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married at a private ceremony here...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

P.T Usha 8th from Kerala to get nominated to RS
7 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7: Nomination of P.T. Usha, often referred to as golden girl for bagging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,19,457
7 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the COVID-19 tally to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nonagenarian journalists who covered pre-independent struggle to be feted in Rajasthan
2022-07-06T20:30:53+05:30

Jaipur, July 6: As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, five senior journalist from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Father daughter duo creates history in IAF, flies Hawk-132 aircraft in same formation
6 July 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 6: While father-son joining the armed forces has often been heard about, a father...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Shocked: PM Modi condoles demise of Japans Abe, announces one day mourning

New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe and announced one day of national mourning on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, he said: "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place."

Recalling his long association with Abe, Modi said that it "goes back many years".

"I got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me.

"During my recent visit to Japan, I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Abe again and discuss many issues. He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Japanese people."

Sharing a picture of a recent meeting, he said: "Sharing a picture from my most recent meeting with my dear friend, Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association."

About Abe's contribution to India-Japan relations, Modi said: "Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, the whole of India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment."

He announced that as a mark of their deepest respect to Abe, a one day national mourning shall be observed on July 9.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Similar Posts
Ten people sentenced for life in murder case
8 July 2022 9:02 AM GMT

Ballia (UP), Jul 8: A court here has sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment for murdering a man in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
8 July 2022 8:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11, a fresh plea of the Uddhav...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,22,335
8 July 2022 5:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: India saw a single day rise of 18,815 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Jyotiraditya Scindia assumes additional charge of Steel Ministry
2022-07-07T19:30:24+05:30

New Delhi, Jul 7: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia on Thursday assumed the additional...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hackers target national portal of India via 'unprecedented' phishing technique
7 July 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Bengaluru, July 7: Cyber-security researchers on Thursday said they have discovered an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Man held in UP for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma
7 July 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Bareilly (UP), July 7: One person has been arrested for allegedly threatening to behead former BJP...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Punjab CM Mann gets married to doctor from Kurukshetra
7 July 2022 7:50 AM GMT

Chandigarh, Jul 7: The regular 'band, bajaa, baraat' were missing but the festivities seemed intact...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Disgruntled college teacher seeks to return Rs 23.82 lakh earned as salary
7 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

Muzaffarpur, Jul 7: A young academician in Bihar is hogging limelight for having sought to return a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Punjab CM to get married today
2022-07-07T13:25:50+05:30

Chandigarh, Jul 7: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married at a private ceremony here...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

P.T Usha 8th from Kerala to get nominated to RS
7 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7: Nomination of P.T. Usha, often referred to as golden girl for bagging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,19,457
7 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the COVID-19 tally to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nonagenarian journalists who covered pre-independent struggle to be feted in Rajasthan
2022-07-06T20:30:53+05:30

Jaipur, July 6: As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, five senior journalist from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Father daughter duo creates history in IAF, flies Hawk-132 aircraft in same formation
6 July 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 6: While father-son joining the armed forces has often been heard about, a father...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X