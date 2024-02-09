Shiv Sena (UBT) leader shot dead on Facebook live, attacker kills self

Guwahati, Feb 8: In a shocking and terrifying incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot during a Facebook live session in Mumbai's Dahisar locality on Thursday.

The whole incident was caught on Facebook Live, where Ghosalkar was shot by Mauris Noronha, a local businessman who was also present during the live. Later, after opening fire at Ghosalkar, Noronha shot himself dead as well.

Following the incident, Ghosalkar was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

According to several media reports, Ghosalkar and Noronha had old enmity and they went live to clarify that they had ended their bitterness for the betterment of the area.



It may be mentioned that this incident comes after the Thane shooting incident, where BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire at Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde group functionary Mahesh Gaikwad inside a police station in Ulhasnagar.

