Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce on grounds of cruelty by wife

Guwahati, Oct 5: A Delhi court has granted cricketer Shikhar Dhawan a divorce on the grounds of cruelty by his wife, Aesha Mukherjee.

The Patiala House Court in Delhi made the decision based on Dhawan's claims that he suffered mental anguish due to his wife's insistence on maintaining a 'long distance marriage' by residing in Australia, keeping him away from his son for an extended period.

Judge Harish Kumar, presiding over a family court in Delhi, upheld all the allegations presented by Dhawan in his divorce plea.

Aesha Mukerjee either did not contest these allegations or failed to mount a defense. However, the court did not issue any orders regarding the permanent custody of the couple's son.

Instead, the judge granted visitation rights to Dhawan, allowing him to spend an appropriate amount of time with his son in both India and Australia.

Dhawan and Aesha Mukherjee entered into matrimony in 2012 and have a 10-year-old son named Zoraver Dhawan. Both Aesha and Zoraver hold Australian citizenship. Aesha was previously married and has two daughters from her previous marriage.

In the initial petition filed with the court, Dhawan contended that Aesha had initially promised to move to India to live with him after their marriage. However, shortly afterward, she reneged on this commitment, citing concerns about losing custody of her two daughters to her ex-husband as the reason for her decision.