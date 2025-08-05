Shibu Soren's last trip, starts in Ranchi, and ends, in his home village, of Nemra today

Ranchi, Aug 5: The last journey of Jharkhand’s former Chief Minister Shibu Soren began at 10.45 a.m. on Monday from his Morhabadi residence in Ranchi.

The funeral procession first proceeded to the Jharkhand Assembly, where the late leader was accorded state honours and floral tributes. From there, his mortal remains are being taken to his native village, Nemra, in Ramgarh district, where the final rites will be performed with full state honours.

Leaders and supporters from across the country arrived in Ranchi earlier today to pay their last respects to the iconic leader, fondly known as 'Guruji'.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are among the senior politicians likely to attend the funeral in Nemra.

In Ranchi, several leaders, including former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, former MP Furkan Ansari, Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, offered floral tributes.

Thousands of people had gathered from Monday evening to Tuesday morning for a final glimpse of Shibu Soren. The air resonated with slogans such as ‘Veer Shibu Soren Amar Rahe’ and ‘Guruji Amar Rahe’.

Paying tribute, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav said, “Shibu Soren was a symbol of struggle. He never learned to bow down. As long as this country exists, his name will be remembered.”

He also took to social media to demand that Soren be posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna.

Speaking to the media at Ranchi airport, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “This is a loss not only for Jharkhand but for the entire country. He dedicated his life to the state. On behalf of Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, I offer my condolences to the bereaved family.”

Shibu Soren passed away on Monday morning at the age of 81. The Jharkhand government has declared a three-day state mourning. All government offices in the state remain closed on August 4 and 5.

--IANS