Sheena Bora case: Bones, other remains missing

Guwahati, June 15: In a latest development, the bones and other remains of deceased Sheena Bora that were recovered by the police in Maharashtra’s Raigad have reportedly gone missing.

According to reports, the prosecution, during the deposition of a forensic expert doctor from state-run JJ hospital in Mumbai's Byculla area, told a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that the remains of Sheena Bora have gone missing.

The special public prosecutor CJ Nandode informed that the articles (remains of the victim’s body), which were referred and examined by the forensics experts are not traceable.

The prosecutor further said that the prosecution wishes to move forward with chief examination of the forensic expert without the articles as they remain untraceable.

After no objection to the prosecution’s request, the CBI court adjourned the matter to June 27.

It may be mentioned that the CBI is currently recording the testimony of the forensic expert who first examined the remains of Sheena Bora that were recovered by the Pen police in 2012 from the spot where the victim’s was allegedly burned.

Her mother Indrani Mukerjea is the prime accused in the murder case. Sheena was allegedly killed in 2012 and the murder came to light in 2015.