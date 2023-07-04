Shahrukh Khan meets with accident on set in US

Guwahati, July 4: ‘Baadshah’ of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan has reportedly met with an accident on the sets of one of his projects in Los Angeles and had to undergo surgery.

Shahrukh, who is currently awaiting the release of his next Jawan, was shooting for a project when the incident occurred. According to a source quoted by the publication, Khan began bleeding after he hurt his nose and was immediately rushed to a hospital.

Later, SRK was also spotted wearing a bandage on his nose. The superstar is currently recuperating in the US.

This isn't the first time Shah Rukh Khan has injured himself. While shooting for 'Fan', the actor broke his patella.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh made his much-awaited comeback after a hiatus of four years with Siddharth Anand's blockbuster action-thriller Pathaan, which was released in January this year.

The superstar will be next seen in Jawan, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is expected to have high-octane action sequences.

He also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of Dunki is still awaited.