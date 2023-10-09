Shah Rukh Khan’s security raised to Y+ after death threats

Guwahati, Oct 9: The Maharashtra government has taken action to bolster the security of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan following his complaints of receiving death threats.

As a result, he has been assigned Y+ security status, a level of protection that includes 11 security personnel, comprising six commandos, four policemen, and a dedicated traffic clearance vehicle.

These security officers are stationed at Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, located in Mumbai. It's noteworthy that the actor himself will bear the expenses associated with this heightened security arrangement.

This provision will remain in effect until further directives are issued by the high-level committee and review committee responsible for assessing security measures.

The decision to escalate Shah Rukh Khan's security came after he reported to the Maharashtra government about the alarming death threats he had been receiving. These threats emerged in the wake of the actor's consecutive successes with back-to-back blockbuster films like ‘Pathaan’, and ‘Jawan’.

Notably, Salman Khan's security was raised to the Y+ category in November 2022 from the previous X level due to suspected threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who are thought to be responsible for the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala.