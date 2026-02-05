Sewage discharge pollutes Velachery lake; residents allege official apathy

Chennai, Feb 5: A worsening sewage crisis at the Velachery Lake inlet near Shastri Nagar in Adambakkam has left residents battling foul odours, polluted groundwater and a sharp rise in mosquito-borne illnesses, even as civic agencies continue to shift responsibility for stopping the contamination.

Untreated sewage flowing through a storm water drain (SWD) has gradually transformed the once-clean stretch of the lake into a stagnant and unhealthy zone, triggering serious concerns about environmental damage and public health.

The neighbourhood, located opposite the inlet near Kakkan Bridge, has witnessed a steady decline in living conditions over the past few years.

Dense growth of water hyacinth now blankets the water surface, while sludge deposits have built up near the mouth of the drain.

Residents say the deterioration has been rapid and deeply distressing for families living along the lakefront.

K. Ramesh, a resident of the area for over a decade, said the change has been stark. “A few years ago, the water was clean and we used to see birds like herons and ducks. Now the smell of sewage hangs in the air all day and it has become impossible to step outside comfortably,” he said.

Many households report that their borewell water has turned unusable and mosquito breeding has increased sharply.

“Children keep falling sick with fevers and skin infections. We are forced to buy water and spend more on treatment. The drain meant for rainwater is carrying sewage instead,” said V. Lakshmi, another resident.

The problem reportedly intensified after the Greater Chennai Corporation constructed the SWD along City Link Road to address monsoon flooding.

While the project reduced inundation, residents allege that illegal sewage connections from nearby wards soon began emptying waste directly into the drain. Nearly 13 surrounding localities are now affected.

“There is thick sludge for several metres near the inlet and the lake is completely choked with hyacinth. Anyone can see how badly polluted it has become,” said M. Pradeep, a member of the local residents’ welfare association.

The Water Resources Department, which maintains the lake, says it has spent about ₹25 lakh removing invasive vegetation and has repeatedly asked the GCC to disconnect illegal sewage lines.

GCC officials cite capacity constraints at the Depot 161 pumping station, while Metro Water authorities deny any overflow or diversion. With departments passing the buck, residents say they continue to bear the consequences and are demanding immediate, coordinated action to stop the discharge and restore the health of Velachery Lake.

—IANS