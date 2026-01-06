Severe cold grips J&K as Srinagar records minus 4 degrees Celsius today

Srinagar, Jan 6: An intense cold wave continued across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with the minimum temperature dropping to minus 4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city.

According to the Meteorological Department, no major Western Disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir till January 20, implying that the prospects of a major snowfall are bleak at least till January 20.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 8.6 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam minus 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city witnessed a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Katra 4.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 1.7 degrees Celsius, Banihal 1.5 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Water taps in Srinagar city and other cities and towns in the Valley froze in the morning as the weak winter sun ineffectually tried to provide some warmth to the people in the Valley.

The 40-day-long period of intense winter cold, which began on December 21, will end on January 30. Unless the weather gods show mercy, the plains of the Valley would miss their tryst with this winter's first season fall at least till January 20.

Snowfall after January 30 will not be able to replenish the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir, as it is the plentiful snowfall during the Chillai Kalan period, which lasts long enough to sustain the water bodies during the summer months.

People are braving the extreme cold in the Valley by wearing the traditional tweed-over garment called the 'Pheran'. In addition to protecting themselves with the 'Pheran', Kashmiris also wrap themselves up in many layers of woollen clothes to retain heat.

Every Kashmiri in the middle and old age groups wear a woollen cap and muffler, while the younger ones believe they can fight the cold by engaging in physical activity.

Doctors have cautioned people, including youth, not to engage in hectic physical activity during extreme cold, as sudden differences in body temperature from exposure to cold after physical activity are fatal.

Elders have been advised not to leave their homes till 10 a.m. as mornings are the coldest period in the winter months.

