Several injured in 12-vehicle pile-up on Yamuna Expressway due to fog

Greater Noida, Dec 27: Several people were left injured in a 12-vehicle pile-up on Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Expressway early on Wednesday morning due to dense fog that resulted in low visibility, authorities said.

The incident occurred near the Dayanatpur Village of Jewar police station area. Noida police officers reached the spot and initiated an inquiry into the accident.

All the injured persons were taken out of the damaged vehicles and have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to official information, a pick-up van collided with a canter due to the dense fog following which many vehicles coming from behind collided with each other one after the other.

After receiving information about the pile-up, relief and rescue teams reached the spot.