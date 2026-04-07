Seven workers injured as turbine explosion triggers massive fire at Bhilai Steel Plant,Chhattisgarh

Raipur/Durg, April 7: A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at Power Plant-2 (PBS-2) of the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in Durg district, Chhattisgarh, following an explosion in the 25 MW turbine section.

Thick black smoke engulfed the area as flames rose nearly 10 feet high, creating panic inside the plant.

According to sources, five people sustained injuries in the mishap -- two regular employees and three contract workers. One employee suffered a fracture in the leg, while the others received minor injuries. All injured personnel have been provided immediate medical attention.

Sources said the fire has been completely extinguished, yet the priority remains the safety and well-being of all employees and contract workers.

A detailed probe will be conducted to ascertain the root cause, and preventive measures will be strengthened.

According to preliminary reports, the blaze spread rapidly after the explosion in the turbine area. Workers present at the site managed to escape through a rear exit, preventing a major tragedy.

Fire department teams responded swiftly, with more than half a dozen fire tenders reaching the spot immediately. Senior officials of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)-operated plant also rushed to the location.

The fire has now been fully brought under control. However, the exact extent of damage is still being assessed.

Initial observations indicate that several cables were damaged in the incident. The precise cause of the explosion and subsequent fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation has been initiated.

Another plant management source added, “Quick response from the fire services and the presence of mind shown by workers in exiting through the rear helped avoid loss of life. We are thankful that the situation was brought under control without major casualties.”

This incident has once again highlighted concerns regarding industrial safety at large public sector undertakings.

Bhilai Steel Plant, one of SAIL’s flagship facilities, has witnessed similar accidents in the past, prompting calls for stricter adherence to safety protocols during maintenance and operations.

Authorities have assured that normal operations will be restored at the earliest after necessary repairs and safety audits. The injured are reported to be stable.

Further updates on the damage assessment and investigation findings are awaited.

The state government and SAIL management are monitoring the situation closely to ensure worker safety and minimal disruption to production at the plant, which plays a vital role in India’s steel industry.

--IANS



