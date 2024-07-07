Seven dead, several injured after building collapses in Gujarat

Guwahati, Jul 7: At least seven people died and several are feared trapped after a six storey building in Gujarat collapsed amidst incessant rainfall on Saturday.

The tragic incident unfolded in Sachin Pali village.



According to reports, the building had around 30 apartments, of which five were occupied.



Following the incident, the police and fire departments immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.



On Saturday, a woman was rescued from the debris, while 15 people were injured.

