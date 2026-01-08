'Serve the nation beyond uniform', IAF chief A.P. Singh tells NCC cadets

New Delhi, Jan 8: Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, on Thursday lauded National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets for their contribution to civil defence efforts during Operation Sindoor, saying the military action is not only about personal success or earning money, but also about serving the nation.

Addressing cadets at the ongoing NCC Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment, which will conclude with the NCC Prime Minister’s Rally on January 28, the IAF chief urged them to give their best for the country, regardless of whether they eventually join the armed forces or pursue other professions.

“Whether you wear a uniform as a soldier or military leader, or serve as a civilian, give your best and contribute to nation-building,” he said.

Singh encouraged the cadets not to be discouraged by failures, drawing from his own journey to the top post in the Air Force. He said he too had faced setbacks in life and career but rose to become the IAF chief, something he described as “destined”.

Highlighting the role of NCC cadets during Operation Sindoor, Singh said their involvement in civil defence activities had inspired many.

“Operation Sindoor has brought a lot of awareness. Life is not just about earning money or doing things for oneself; it is equally important to do something for the country,” he said.

Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7, 2025, targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives last April.

During the operation, a large number of NCC cadets assisted authorities in emergency drills, blood donation camps and other civil defence activities, officials said.

A total of 2,406 NCC cadets, including 898 girls, from across the country are participating in the nearly month-long camp, which was inaugurated on Monday by Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan.

Before addressing the cadets, the IAF chief witnessed several cultural performances. One dance act visually depicted Operation Sindoor, portraying air strikes and air defence measures, and featured a poster carrying the operation’s logo while also highlighting the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

PTI